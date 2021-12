The Daniels Faculty at the University of Toronto and Black Students in Design (BSD) are launching a 10-week mentorship program called Building Black Success through Design (BBSD). BBSD is a free mentorship + design competition created by Black students for Black students interested in design and architecture. Participants in this program will work with Black architecture and design university students who will act as mentors, guiding them through a series of workshops that reflect each step of the design competition. Learn more about the BBSD Mentorship program by visiting our website, or join our online information session on Thursday December 2nd at 6PM.

