Judge sets March trial date for Greitens investigator Tisaby

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four days after her father was found guilty of first-degree murder, Valeria Smith was back in court for her sentencing. But instead of walking free on Monday, the judge decided to hold her to the terms of a plea agreement that stated she would get 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, in connection to stepmother’s murder. Besides the prison sentence, 31-year-old Valeria Smith was also ordered to serve three years’ probation after pleading guilty to an accessory charge in the 2018 murder of Jacquelyn Smith. WJZ spoke with her attorney just hours after the sentencing. Brandon...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO