Judge sets March trial date for Greitens investigator Tisaby

 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge on Friday set a March trial date for William Tisaby, the private investigator who led the invasion of privacy investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Intelligencer

Federal Judge Sets Mark Thomas Trial for July 11

A federal judge on Thursday scheduled the trial of Mark Thomas, who is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from a client of his former law firm. The St. Clairsville 3rd Ward councilman-elect is a former attorney and a past Belmont County commissioner. He is charged with four counts of felony mail fraud, based on allegations that he abused his status as power of attorney for an elderly client with dementia and stole money from her. If convicted on all charges, he faces 20 years in prison.
Valeria Smith Sentenced To Prison Time In Connection With Stepmother’s Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four days after her father was found guilty of first-degree murder, Valeria Smith was back in court for her sentencing. But instead of walking free on Monday, the judge decided to hold her to the terms of a plea agreement that stated she would get 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended, in connection to stepmother’s murder. Besides the prison sentence, 31-year-old Valeria Smith was also ordered to serve three years’ probation after pleading guilty to an accessory charge in the 2018 murder of Jacquelyn Smith. WJZ spoke with her attorney just hours after the sentencing. Brandon...
Mark Meadows’ attorney wants the Jan. 6 panel to hold off on its contempt referral for the former Trump chief of staff.

Be prepared for the committee not to listen. Mail call: George Terwilliger, the attorney for Mark Meadows, laid out his side’s argument against the select panel investigating Jan. 6 in a seven-page letter Monday morning. As Terwilliger sees it, the committee’s scheduled vote tonight to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoenas would be “contrary to law” for two reasons: 1) the information the committee wants may be privileged; and 2) The Justice Department has, for decades, argued that senior presidential advisers — including former ones — cannot be compelled to testify by Congress.
Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and 16 other Democratic governors are urging the U.S. Senate to pass two bills that aim to protect voting rights. Both measures need 60 votes to advance under Senate rules but have been stalled by Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate. “Without decisive action by the federal government this […] The post Democratic governors press U.S. Senate to act on voting rights legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fmr. MPD Officer Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case

Originally published on Dec. 13, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. On Monday, the U.S. District Court announced that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. Former officers Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020. The federal trial is set for late January. All four...
Trial date set for former Destin City Councilwoman Ramswell

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A date has been set for trial for former Destin City Council member Prebble Ramswell. A judge set the trial date for Feb. 28 during a pre-trial hearing Monday morning. Ramswell was suspended from her position on the council after an investigation into claims she conducted...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
DC trial date set for Maine Capitol Riot defendant Kyle Fitzsimons

WASHINGTON — Maine’s first Capitol Riot defendant, Kyle Fitzsimons, will go on trial in Washington federal court on April 4, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras decided on Tuesday. Before scheduling what prosecutors and Fitzsimons’ defense attorney agreed would be a one-week jury trial, Contreras denied Fitzsimons’ motion to...
Chauvin to change not guilty plea to federal charges in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea to separate civil rights charges, according to a court filing on Monday. Chauvin, 45, appears likely to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to the federal charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
