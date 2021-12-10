Son of pizza shop worker shoots robbery suspect strangling his mom, PA cops say

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A knife-wielding attempted robbery suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner in Compton early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Dec. 7, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 156th Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the homeowner exited his home and was getting into his car in the driveway when the attempted robbery suspect, a man in his 30s, approached him holding a knife. The homeowner, who was armed with a gun, opened fire on the suspect, hitting him several times in the upper torso. He died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. His name was not immediately released. Both the homeowner’s gun and the suspect’s knife were recovered at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. The homeowner was being questioned by detectives and was cooperative, the sheriff’s department said. He was also not identified. It’s unclear if he will face any charges.

COMPTON, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO