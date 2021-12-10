ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Darkness Announce 2022 North American Tour With The Dead Deads

By Joe DiVita
 4 days ago
The Darkness will be embarking on a headlining North American tour next year in support of their latest record, Motorheart, and are brining The Dead Deads along with them as support. The run is set to kick off on March 9 in San Diego, meaning The Darkness will have...

