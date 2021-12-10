The Darkness Announce 2022 North American Tour With The Dead Deads

Papa Roach has officially announced their previously teased first leg of their North American “Kill The Noise Tour” featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will make stops in the United States and Canada, marking the band’s first headlining tour in three years. VIP Packages for the tour are On Sale Now, while General Public On-sale launches Friday, December 17 starting at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Kill The Noise Tour. As such, Citi card members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 10AM ET until Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit the link below!

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO