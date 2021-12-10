Legendary New York Mets Announcer to Appear at the Ridgefield Playhouse to Preview Upcoming Season February 5, Attendance LIMITED to 300 People!
It’s Outta Here!!! Award-winning Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen will offer his insights and answer audience questions about the upcoming 2022 major league baseball season at the Ridgefield Library’s popular Hot Stove discussion, Saturday, February 5, 12:00 noon - 1:30 p.m. Game Ticket Packages and Exclusive Experiences...news.hamlethub.com
