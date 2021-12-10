ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Son of pizza shop worker shoots robbery suspect strangling his mom, PA cops say

By Mike Stunson
News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man attempting to rob a pizza shop was shot by the teenage son of one of the restaurant’s workers, Philadelphia police said, according to media reports. The attempted robbery and shooting occurred at Bold Pizza around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, in Philadelphia. Employees said a man went to...

