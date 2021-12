FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers has named Frank Jemley III its new executive director. Jemley comes to KAM with a wealth of experience in the private and public sectors, having served in senior positions in government, business, and nonprofits. He has held top posts in Kentucky’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, was the Property Council of Australia’s top U.S. government affairs advisor, headed up public affairs for Churchill Downs, and led the conversion to private operation of a former military base in Louisville.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO