Huntington, TX

Prep hoops roundup: Brook Hill boys, Rusk girls post tournament wins

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago
HUNTINGTON — Brook Hill went 2-0 on Thursday in opening day play of the Huntington Integra Winter Classic. Head coach Jacob Agnew's Guard pinned a 58-29 loss onto Pineywoods Community Academy to get the day started. It was Brook Hill's second triumph over the Timberwolves from Lufkin in the past week. The Guard (8-1) also creamed Corrigan-Camden, 62-38, on Thursday. Corrigan-Camden slipped to 5-4 with the loss.

MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Rusk moved to 5-6 on Thursday by defeating Brookeland, 50-33, on the first day of the Mount Enterprise Tournament, which is scheduled to crown its champions on Saturday.

