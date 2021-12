BATON ROUGE - A lights display has been set up near Veteran's Memorial Park to honor those who lost their lives defending our country. Governor John Bel Edwards and Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Joey Strickland announced the U.S. Armed Forces Memorial Grove of Lights Friday afternoon. The tribute is available for viewing from Dec. 3 until Jan. 7 at 599 State Capitol Drive facing the Governor's Mansion. Governor Edwards said the display is meant to honor Gold Star families as well as those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO