Hanover, VA

Hanover Threats "Not Credible"

Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago



Hanover, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Hanover Sheriff's Deputies say social media threats circulating around county schools are not credible. Additional deputies have been at county schools today, and doing numerous interviews, and will continue to be there as necessary.

Lieutentant James Cooper says the threat appears to have started as a rumor as kids were playing video games online. Hanover is far from the only district experiencing this situation this week; Buckingham County went virtual after social media threats, and at least one Chesterfield school had additional officers this week.

Cooper asks parents to please monitor their kids' social media use.

Newsradio WRVA

