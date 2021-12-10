ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couples Can Fight Inflation With 7.12% Risk-Free Interest on $40,000 With This Year-End Move

By Kate Dore, CFP®, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the cost of living ticking up, investors may consider I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, paying a 7.12% annual rate through next April. A couple may each buy $10,000 before the end of 2021, and another $20,000 in January 2022, for a total of $40,000 in I...

