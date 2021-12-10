Woman stole from Toys for Tots donation bin at NJ police station: officials

WAYNE, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week after she was caught on security cameras stealing from the Toys for Tots donation bins while visiting the Wayne Police Department, authorities said Friday.

According to police spokesman Detective Captain Dan Daly, Rasha Elsayed was in the police department lobby waiting to meet another person on Dec. 3 just after 5 p.m.

Security cameras captured Elsayed as she exited "the lobby to the main corridor of Town Hall" and then approached "the Toys for Tots donation bins,” Daly said in a statement.

“She proceeded to remove 10 different toys from the bins and placed them in the bags that she had with her,” he said.

Dispatchers notified detectives and officers could see the toys in her bag, authorities said.

“Detectives took the woman into custody for theft and recovered the toys, which totaled $155.31 in value,” the Daly added.

Elsayed was charged with theft and released on a summons to appear in court.