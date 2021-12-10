ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Woman stole from Toys for Tots donation bin at NJ police station: officials

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOQEE_0dJcwIUT00

WAYNE, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week after she was caught on security cameras stealing from the Toys for Tots donation bins while visiting the Wayne Police Department, authorities said Friday.

According to police spokesman Detective Captain Dan Daly, Rasha Elsayed was in the police department lobby waiting to meet another person on Dec. 3 just after 5 p.m.

Security cameras captured Elsayed as she exited "the lobby to the main corridor of Town Hall" and then approached "the Toys for Tots donation bins,” Daly said in a statement.

“She proceeded to remove 10 different toys from the bins and placed them in the bags that she had with her,” he said.

Dispatchers notified detectives and officers could see the toys in her bag, authorities said.

“Detectives took the woman into custody for theft and recovered the toys, which totaled $155.31 in value,” the Daly added.

Elsayed was charged with theft and released on a summons to appear in court.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys For Tots#Police Station#Security Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy