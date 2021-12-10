ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British version of popular American sketch show Saturday Night Live 'in the works' as it's revealed comedians are 'lining up to be involved'

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A British version of popular American sketch show is reportedly in the works at Sky.

According to Deadline, a UK version of the late night comedy programme is in the early development stages at the broadcaster, which is backed by Comcast - the media conglomerate that also owns SNL makers NBC.

And while the show is still said to be in its infancy stages, it's said that talk of the show has sent excited whispers through the British entertainment industry, with comedians already 'lining up to be involved'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPyXk_0dJcwHbk00
Coming across the pond? A British version of popular American sketch show is reportedly in the works at Sky

Deadline reports that SNL representatives are already in London as they hash out the details with Sky for the comedy show.

Reports suggest that the UK version will not air as late as its American counterpart - which airs weekly at 11.30pm, as shows tend not to fare as well in the late night slot.

And though this is the first venture for a British version, Saturday Night Live already has several international formats, with shows in China, Japan, Italy, Poland and South Korea among others.

MailOnline have contacted representatives of Sky for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VE8hj_0dJcwHbk00
Exciting: According to Deadline , a UK version of the late night comedy programme is in the early development stages at the broadcaster, which is backed by Comcast

Saturday Night Live first launched in 1975 and has gone on to propel the careers of stars including Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphey, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell.

The current cast includes the likes of Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost and Chloe Fineman.

In 2020, UK fans were able to get their SNL fix when full episodes began airing on Sky Comedy, with clips previously only available to watch on YouTube - though it aired briefly on ITV4 in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtUx7_0dJcwHbk00
TV gold: While the show is still said to be in its infancy stages, it's said that talk of the show has sent excited whispers through the British entertainment industry, with comedians already 'lining up to be involved'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ClQN_0dJcwHbk00
In the works: Deadline reports that SNL representatives are already in London as they hash out the details with Sky for the comedy show

Meanwhile, NBC recently announced the final two Saturday Night Live hosts for 2021, Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd, hosting back-to-back episodes in December.

The 19-year-old singer will serve as both host and musical guest for the December 11 episode, making her hosting debut.

The 52-year-old Rudd will mark his fifth time hosting the show on the December 18 episode, with Charli XCX serving as musical guest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXDd7_0dJcwHbk00
Career high: Saturday Night Live first launched in 1975 and has gone on to propel the careers of stars including Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphey, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell (Eddie Murphy pictured hosting in 2019)

Billie took to Instagram last month to share the news with her followers, writing: 'AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM! @nbcsnl on December 11th!! see you then!!'

While Rudd doesn't have any form of social media, his musical guest Charli XCX also took to Instagram to share the news with her 3.8 million followers.

'Omg me & zaddy paul on @nbcsnl can’t wait,' Charli said in her post.

Other famous SNL guest hosts to have recently appeared have included Kim Kardashian, Adele, Kieran Culkin, Jason Bateman, Regina King and Kristen Wiig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Na5Yw_0dJcwHbk00
Host: Meanwhile, NBC recently announced the final two Saturday Night Live hosts for 2021, Billie Eilish (pictured) and Paul Rudd, hosting back-to-back episodes in December
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afvRn_0dJcwHbk00
Joy: Billie took to Instagram last month to share the news with her followers, writing: 'AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM!'

Comments / 0

