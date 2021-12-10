St. Mary’s Springs standout Billy Schrauth commits to Notre Dame

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the most highly-touted recruits in Wisconsin is headed to play for one of the top programs in college football.

St. Mary’s Springs lineman Billy Schrauth (composite four-star, No. 171 overall recruit for 2022) has committed to Notre Dame and new head coach Marcus Freeman.

Schrauth announced his decision via Twitter, saying in short, “The wait is over. Thank you God!”

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman won two state titles in his career with the Ledgers, finishing as a runner-up in 2021. He dominated on both sides of the line but projects as an offensive guard/tackle for the Irish.

Schrauth put out his top four schools nearly two months ago, with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, and the home-state Wisconsin Badgers making the list.

In the end, it was the Irish winning out – despite head coach Brian Kelly leaving for LSU. Notre Dame promoted internally, with defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman getting a promotion to head coach.

Schrauth tagged Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees in his commitment tweet as well.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.