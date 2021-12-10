ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

As Swanky, In-Person Events Return to Local Calendars, Malvern’s Posh Collections Sees Brisk Business

Tina Corrado, proprietor of Posh Collections.Image via SAVVY Main Line.

Posh Collections in downtown Malvern is recording the highest sales in its 14-year history, thanks to the pent-up demand, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line.

As events such as weddings return to in-person attendance, shoppers’ needs for couture beyond jeans and sweats are rising as well. In response, they’re frequenting businesses like Posh Collections, enjoying not only the convenience but also the personal service.

“Customers are telling us: ‘I saw this piece online, but I’d rather get it from you than Neiman’s,’” said owner Tina Corrado. “I love to hear that.”

Corrado has a great team that is eager to help every customer.

“Everyone is seasoned,” she said. “They have really artistic eyes.”

The team members have backgrounds in the fine arts or floral design, which makes them more than just salespeople.

“The foundations they got there, they bring to the table here,” said Corrado.

The owner also likes to take a hands-on approach.

“It sounds cheesy but my claim to fame is styling people,” she said.

Customers can make styling appointments, and the store will happily open early and stay open longer to accommodate work schedules.

Posh now also offers a new online store, as well as no-obligation “concierge boxes.” Customers can tell the staff what they are looking for and they will curate options and send them in the mail.

Read more about Posh Collections at SAVVY Main Line.

