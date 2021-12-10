ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Man now charged with second-degree murder in March attack on victim, age 85

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 4 days ago
What started as an aggravated battery case has graduated to second-degree murder.

Cristian Omar Polanco was arrested in March at Lindale Mobile Home Park, in the 5400 block of Northeast 35th Street. A witness told a sheriff's deputy that Polanco pushed a man, later identified as 85-year-old Paul Everett Leach, out of a moving vehicle.

The witness said Polanco stopped the vehicle, got out, went to Leach and repeatedly kicked the victim in the head.

The witness said he had to stop the vehicle, which by that time had continued moving, to prevent it from hitting a residence.

Polanco was interviewed by the deputy. He said Leach was "holding him hostage," and he was "a slave to the victim," according to Polanco's arrest report.

Leach was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he told a deputy he did not remember why or how the attack happened. Leach declined to provide any more information other than to frequently tell the official "he only wanted justice."

Polanco, 27, of Silver Springs, was originally charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 and older. That was increased to second-degree murder in October.

Leach suffered multiple lacerations, several broken bones in his face and possibly a brain contusion. He was hospitalized for roughly seven weeks after the attack and underwent brain surgery. At one time he was on a ventilator.

After hospital, Leach was placed in a rehabilitation facility for about five weeks. He was sent home on July 12 and died five days later.

Deputies were told that between the time Leach went home and when he died, he did not suffer any other injury. An autopsy showed the cause of death was complications of blunt head trauma due to an assault. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Cristian Omar Polanco's next court date is in mid-January

A pre-trial conference was held Thursday in front of Circuit Judge Peter Brigham. The hearing was continued until mid-January 2022, according to court documents.

As of Friday afternoon, Polanco was being held at the Marion County Jail.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocala Star Banner

