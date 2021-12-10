Todos Medical Interview and Presentation on Benzinga's All Access Conference Live December 14th at 10:20 AM EST
By Todos Medical
New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – December 10, 2021 - Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that Todos Medical will be interviewed live on Benzinga’s All Access Conference held on December 14, 2021 at 10:20 AM Eastern Standard Time. The...
New York, NY, Alpharetta, GA and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – December 13, 2021 - Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced the Company has entered into a new agreement with holders of its convertible notes that provides for a 90-day moratorium on conversion of those convertible notes and a restriction on sales of common shares owned by those noteholders (collectively the “New Lockup”). This New Lockup was entered into immediately after the expiry of a similar agreement on December 10, 2021 which was announced on September 24, 2021 (the “Old Lockup”).
NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that Chief Medical Officer Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, M.D., Ph.D. will be presenting at the 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference, taking place in Charleston, S.C. The conference is organized by Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics, and brings together experts in the field of brain stimulation across a wide range of disciplines.
New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – December 6, 2021 - Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that Todos Medical will be presenting at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference to be held on December 8, 2021. The following are details...
Dr. Jules Mitchel now leading preparation for data lock and statistical analysis. New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – December 2, 2021 - Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, together with its 3CL biology-focused joint venture partner NLC Pharma, today announced that all 31 patients enrolled to date in Tollovir® Phase 2 clinical trial in hospitalized COVID-19 patients have completed study participation and the data are now being entered into the database for analysis. Dr. Jules Mitchel, a strategic advisor retained by Todos to assist with the analysis, is now leading preparation for data lock and statistical analysis. The Company expects data analysis to be completed in December 2021.
Company to form majority owned subsidiary, 3CL Sciences, an entity focused on the development of variant-agnostic COVID-19 antivirals such as Tollovir that utilize the 3CL protease related IP. Dr. Dorit Arad, pioneering biology researcher responsible for the discovery of natural 3CL protease inhibitors, to be appointed Chief Scientific Officer of...
This Coke recall may have created the biggest soda buzz since New Coke. The Coca-Cola Company announced two recalls—one involving 12-oz. cans of Coke and Sprite, and another that affects Minute Maid products. Both recalls were issued because the company suspects “foreign matter” may be present in cans and...
Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
Sony Pictures said it will end its long-running "The Dr. Oz Show" next month, a move that comes weeks after host Mehmet Oz announced he will run as a Republican for the Senate out of Pennsylvania. Sony did not cite Oz's candidacy in its announcement that his syndicated show will...
After shocked U.S. leaders decried China’s August flight of a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle, Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tried a head fake, issuing a statement that actually referred to the July test of a reusable spaceplane. Yet even that misdirecting statement contained another attempt at misdirection. While the government described the spaceplane’s flight as a “routine” mission, it was in fact the first successful suborbital flight from launch to landing, a crucial step in the advancement towards a game-changing technology.
WASHINGTON—The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a multibillion-dollar deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, U.S. officials said, in what would be a significant shake-up between two longtime allies increasingly at odds over China’s role in the Gulf. The...
The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
As a Norman Lear/Richard Pryor child of the '70s, I resist canceling terms that were cyclical to the transformation of America...even often as a bigoted nation. These terms were used instead as points of enlightenment through humor. I'm not going to make this a George Carlin list of words you...
In August, researchers at Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised. In the largest study of its kind, Oxford University and the UK Office for National Statistics analyzed more than 3 million PCR tests from a random sample of people. As part of the study, researchers...
Third-party food delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash have become a part of the fabric of the U.S., with well over 100 million users placing orders on the apps last year. But those companies have begun to realize that delivering from restaurants and convenience stores is just the tip of the iceberg.
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
As the global supply chain encounters massive shortages, getting basic materials like ceramics, stainless steel and computer chips from China has gotten difficult and is now about to hit the U.S. cannabis industry, reported Bloomberg. The cannabis industry has so far been shielded from supply-chain woes because most of it is hyper-local. But state-specific supply chains can only protect the industry for so long.
