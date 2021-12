Cryptocurrency might be having a down week, but that’s not stopping the debut of new crypto stocks. Holdings firm Ault Global is seeing a rebrand today in anticipation of a spin-off. The company is trading today for the first time under the BitNile (NYSE:NILE) name. But does this mean that Ault is done holding non-crypto plays? Well, not quite. NILE stock is just one step in a continued business reorganization.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO