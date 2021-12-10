ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Boston Celtics (13-13) wrap up their Western Conference road trip Friday when they face the Phoenix Suns (20-4). Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Celtics are 1-3 in the first four games of their road trip but had gone 9-5 in the 14 games before setting out. They were swept by both L.A. teams Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to Phoenix.

The Suns had an 18-game losing streak snapped by the Golden State Warriors last Friday but won their next game without G Devin Booker, defeating the San Antonio Spurs 108-104 at home Monday. G Chris Paul and C Deandre Ayton both are averaging double-doubles this season.

Celtics at Suns odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:34 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Celtics +165 (bet $100 to win $165) | Suns -205 (bet $205 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics +4.5 (-102) | Suns -4.5 (-122)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 213.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Celtics at Suns key injuries

Celtics

  • G Jaylen Brown (hamstring) out

Suns

  • G Devin Booker (hamstring) out
  • C Frank Kaminsky (knee) out
  • F Addel Nader (knee) out
  • F Dario Saric (knee) out

Celtics at Suns odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 107, Celtics 104

The Celtics have struggled on the road out west, only picking up a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, who were playing without both guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. They are 7-9 on the road overall and have lost five of their last eight games overall.

The Suns have won 19 of their last 20 games and are 11-2 at home. Their last home loss was Oct. 27. They are second in the league in defensive efficiency.

Take the SUNS (-205).

The Celtics are 13-12-1 ATS on the season and are 2-2 ATS on this road trip. They are 9-6-1 ATS on the road this season.

The Suns have not been great against the spread despite all of their wins. They are 12-12 ATS overall and are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games, a stretch in which they are 11-1 straight up. They won but failed to cover the spread against the Spurs in their first full game without Booker.

I expect the same result tonight — a close Suns win. Take the CELTICS +4.5 (-102).

The Celtics have had three of their four games on the road trip go Over the projected total but are 11-14-1 O/U overall this season.

The Suns recently had five straight games hit the Over but four of their last five games have stayed Under the projected total. They will need to rely on their defense more without Booker.

Take UNDER 213.5 (-107).

