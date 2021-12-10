ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Kennedy Saves The College Enrollment Conundrum

Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Kennedy connects with higher education and national news reporter for The...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

US medical schools enrolled the largest and most diverse class in history in 2021

Medical school applications and enrollments skyrocketed to record highs during the 2021-22 school year across the US, especially among underrepresented minorities, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). Applications typically rise and fall by 2% or 3% for the past 20 years, but for the 2021-22 season, they...
COLLEGES
kq2.com

Local colleges see different trends in enrollment numbers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The pandemic has affected most of our lives but one group of people it has had a big impact on is college students. Whether or not to go to college or to take a year off, and affording college in the current economy, has been a big decision for most students. And universities are feeling the effects.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conundrum#Wall Street#Higher Education#The Wall Street Journal
Government Technology

Inequities, Enrollment Loss Persist at California Colleges

(TNS) — Ruby Rivas knows what it means to watch her college dreams collide with a dystopian reality. The 21-year-old mother of two began her freshman year at San Jose City College in the fall of 2020, when COVID-19 had already padlocked offices and classrooms and forced broad swaths of society to improvise virtual alternatives to in-person activities. For Rivas, that meant a hard-won rite of passage turned into an impersonal drudge of video lectures and endless email chains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
9NEWS

Denver based organization works to increase Native American college student enrollment nationwide

DENVER — For 32 years, the American Indian College Fund has offered scholarships to Native American students with a mission to continue to increase enrollment nationwide. The organization’s President and CEO, Cheryl Crazy Bull, said access to higher education remains a barrier for many Indigenous communities. Many being first-generation college students struggle to navigate higher education, she said. The more common barrier remains access to financial assistance.
DENVER, CO
Gephardt Daily

Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M

Dec. 7 (UPI) — Enrollment of foreign students in U.S. colleges and universities plunged 15% in the 2020-21 school year even though American institutions remain in high esteem, research showed Monday. Fewer than 1 million foreign students enrolled for either online or in-person classes at U.S. universities in the 2020-21...
COLLEGES
uticaphoenix.net

NY college enrollment down, but trade schools see steady stream

More students are turning away from college. A recent report found a significant decrease in enrollment over the pandemic. Local trade schools, though, have seen their numbers stay steady. At Erie 1 BOCES, there’s a new trade around every corner. It serves about 1,500 to 2,000 students every year.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
fox13news.com

Enrollment at Florida colleges continues to shrink

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida college officials are trying to figure out what’s behind a continuing drop in state college enrollment, which analysts project could decline by more than 9 percent over the next five years if the trend persists. The most recent end-of-year data on college system enrollment showed...
FLORIDA STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Two pandemic school years: Wisconsin colleges see continued decline in student enrollment

Enrollment in Wisconsin colleges dropped 4.9 percent from fall 2020 to this fall, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. In total, Wisconsin college enrollment has declined 8.2 percent over the course of the two pandemic school years. Wisconsin’s drops outpace national declines. Nationwide, enrollment dropped...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCEN

Open Enrollment | Temple College seeks applicants for CDL licensing

TEMPLE, Texas — As Christmas nears, a nationwide pandemic of its own continues as trucking companies struggle to find qualified drivers with the proper endorsement to hit the road and deliver goods to Americans. A national shipping crisis has left thousands of shipping containers stranded in ports across the U.S....
TEMPLE, TX
The Post and Courier

The Gift of Future Scholar: 5 reasons to put college savings under the tree

Looking for a special holiday present? The gift of college savings could be the perfect choice this Christmas. Like you, your friends and family are busy making their holiday lists. Help take some of the guesswork out of their gift-giving. Let them know your child would benefit most of all from a Future Scholar contribution - instead of a more traditional holiday present.
EDUCATION
mediafeed.org

4 extreme ways to save money on a college education

There’s no doubt that attending college can be expensive. So it’s not surprising that many potential students are looking for ways to save money on a college education. There are plenty of small moves you can make to do this, but there are also some more drastic options you could consider. Here are four of them:
COLLEGES
CBS New York

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks On Why So Many Black, Brown Students Aren’t Reaching Proficiency: ‘They’re Teaching Wrong’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Math isn't racist. Our garbage public school system is

As wokeness has seeped into new subjects of the public school curriculum, not even math is spared. With states such as California now trying to eliminate tracking students based on merit in the name of minimizing racial inequity , USA Today has finally asked the quiet part out loud: Is math racist?
SOCIETY
Fox News

Fox News

682K+
Followers
132K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy