As the global supply chain encounters massive shortages, getting basic materials like ceramics, stainless steel and computer chips from China has gotten difficult and is now about to hit the U.S. cannabis industry, reported Bloomberg. The cannabis industry has so far been shielded from supply-chain woes because most of it is hyper-local. But state-specific supply chains can only protect the industry for so long.

AGRICULTURE ・ 23 HOURS AGO