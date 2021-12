Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is about to change the way we see, and value, NFTs. With more high-profile buyers like Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone, and Stephen Curry joining the club, this process will only be expedited. BAYC is reaching the point where individual apes from the collection are becoming brands themselves. The apes that become the biggest brands, and generate the most value, will become some of the most recognizable, and expensive, Nfts in the world.

