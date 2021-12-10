ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

House fire kills dog, caused by ‘creative heating’ Lubbock Fire Rescue said

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas– Authorities said a dog was found dead, but no people were injured in a structure fire Friday morning that was started by “creative heating.”

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 600 block of 30th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

According to LFR, multiple callers reported smoke coming from a house. Crews found “heavy fire” coming from the back of a single-story house and in the backyard. Authorities said the fire had also spread to a fence and across the alley.

Crews found a gas leak spreading from the alley to the backyard after the flames were out, according Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Officials said the “fire or exploding propane tanks” damaged the gas piping in the alley. Fire crews checked gas monitors and evacuated two nearby homes, according to LFR.

Authorities said the gas leak was controlled and Atmos was called to repair the leak.

    600 block of 30th Street (Nexstar/Staff)
    600 block of 30th Street (Nexstar/Staff)
    600 block of 30th Street (Nexstar/Staff)
    600 block of 30th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

