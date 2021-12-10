ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Turner & The Pacers Need A Fresh Start

By Marc Dykton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe didn’t ask for a trade. By all accounts, he’d be fine playing through a rebuild as long as his role is increased on the Pacers, but the expiration date on Myles Turner in a Pacers uniform may be coming sooner than later. The 25-year old has spent his entire pro...

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to acquire former Frank Vogel player?

As Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel tries to integrate a number of first-year Lakers this season, the team could be looking to acquire a player who already has experience playing for Vogel. Indiana Pacers reporter Scott Agness mentioned in an episode of his podcast this week that he has...
AllPacers

Steph Curry's Pregame Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Pacers

The Golden State Warriors are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, and come into the game with a 21-5 record, while the Pacers are 12-16. Before the game, the Warriors shared a video of some of their players walking into the arena, and two-time MVP Steph Curry can be seen in the clip.
Yardbarker

Lakers reportedly have had 'some talks' with Pacers about Myles Turner

As Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel tries to integrate a number of first-year Lakers this season, the team could be looking to acquire a player who already has experience playing for Vogel. Indiana Pacers reporter Scott Agness mentioned in an episode of his podcast this week (h/t HoopsHype) that...
Yardbarker

Lakers Express Interest in Indiana’s Myles Turner

Although it has not yet been reflected in the win loss column, the Lakers defensive play has improved lately. In the last 10 games, the Lakers have a defensive rating of 107, 6th best in the league. Still, the loss of players like Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Danny Green...
Modesto Bee

Sources: Kings have not engaged Pacers in trade talks for Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Kings general manager Monte McNair is looking to make a big move to improve his team’s playoff chances with the unofficial start of trade season set to begin Wednesday. Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner have become the subject of renewed trade speculation in Sacramento over the past week amid reports that the Indiana Pacers are willing to entertain offers for their star big men. The Kings have been rumored as a potential suitor for both players in the past, but they don’t appear to be interested now.
Domantas Sabonis
Myles Turner
Kevin Pritchard
Rick Carlisle
AllPacers

Steph Curry And The Warriors Roar Back To Beat The Pacers

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Golden State Warriors 102-100 in Indianapolis on Monday night, and fell to 12-17 on the season in their first 29 games. As for the Warriors, they improved to 22-5, and have the most wins in the entire NBA. The Pacers had a nine-point lead...
CBS Sports

Pacers taking trade calls for Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis as team moves toward rebuild, per report

The Indiana Pacers are moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open trade discussions involving veterans Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert, according to Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic. The plan for now is reportedly to emphasize playing time for youngsters like Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson. The Pacers (12-16) currently sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, but full-scale rebuilds in Indiana are incredibly rare overall. They have missed the playoffs just eight times in the past three decades. The small-market Pacers have always prioritized competitiveness even in leaner times, but now, it seems as though the organization is moving toward the rebuild it sorely needs.
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: Debunking absurd Myles Turner to Lakers fake news

The NBA community has recently seen an uptick in the swirling rumor mill following news of the Indiana Pacers becoming more open to trade their core players. That, however, has opened up an opportunity for some absurd takes to sprout from nowhere. One madness we have seen floating around in...
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: Myles Turner of Interest to LA; No Significant Talks with Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly expressed some interest in acquiring Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner via trade. According to Scott Agness on the Fieldhouse Files podcast, the Lakers and Pacers have had "some talks" regarding Turner, and the Charlotte Hornets are also known to have checked in on Turner "several times."
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Isaiah Thomas News

Two-time NBA All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas is reportedly on the comeback trail. Thomas, 32, has not played in the NBA this season, but he remains very interested in making a return to the league. The former Boston Celtics star, whose career hasn’t been the same since his injury in...
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Significant NBA Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest trades of the NBA’s offseason, acquiring star point guard Russell Westbrook, and another notable move is being considered. According to reports, the Lakers are showing interest in disgruntled Indiana Pacers star big man Myles Turner. Indiana is reportedly considering a...
