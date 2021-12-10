ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI Stock Alert: Why Is C3.ai Soaring This Morning?

By Joel Baglole
Artificial intelligence software developer C3.ai’s (NYSE:AI) stock was up more than 20% today in the pre-market session after the company announced that it received a five-year production contract from the U.S. Department of Defense worth $500 million. The defense contract is huge new for Redwood City, California-based C3.ai,...

