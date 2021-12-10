ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to appear on Fallon Friday, 1st late night TV spot as president

By Associated Press, Rachel Tillman
Bay News 9
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office. Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

Bob Dole's funeral, tragedy in Mexico, Biden on late-night TV: 5 things to know Friday

'Hero of democracy': Funeral for Bob Dole at National Cathedral, followed by WWII Memorial service. The funeral for Sen. Bob Dole will be held at the Washington National Cathedralon Friday, a day after President Joe Biden and congressional leaders honored the Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader as he lay in state at the U.S. Capitol. Biden hailed Dole as “a hero of democracy" during Thursday's memorial service. Dole, a Kansas lawmaker and decorated World War II veteran who left an indelible mark on the nation’s history, died on Sunday at 98. Biden, former Sens. Pat Roberts and Tom Daschle and Dole's daughter, Robin Dole, are expected to give tributes at his funeral. Following the service, Dole's motorcade and casket will head to the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall to honor his life and service.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Audacy

Watch our Audacy Check In with Jimmy Fallon

Just before Christmas arrives, Jimmy Fallon is gifting us with his presence for an Audacy Check In on Wednesday, December 15 at 11AM ET / 8AM PT. The late night host will fill us in on his new holiday single “It Was A…(Masked Christmas).”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lands in New York City With Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Self-Described ‘Swiftie,’ Jimmy Fallon

After a two-year absence, iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball returned live to Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday night (Dec. 10) with a lineup that included Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, The Jonas Brothers, AJR, Saweetie, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amilio and Kane Brown. While the re-emergence of the yearly fiesta feting the year’s biggest hits is a welcome return to holiday normalcy — or as iHeartRadio Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman describes it to Variety as “that snapshot of all the biggest songs as we go into Christmas” — the ghost of coronavirus lingered with the announcement that scheduled performer Doja...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The White House#Democratic#The Wi Fi
Deadline

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Jabs At Jussie Smollett, Donald Trump, Sylvester Stallone & More

“A jury declared Jussie Smollett really bad at acting,” Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost started tonight, making light of the recent headlines over the guilty verdict for the Empire actor earlier this week from his 2019 assault. “Smollett was found guilty of charges of staging a hate crime; it was the worst staged hate crime since my all-Christian production of Fiddler on the Roof,” Jost joked. The SNL co-head writer then quickly pivoted to some old fodder for the multi-Emmy winning NBC late night sketch show: Our former POTUS. “And in legal news where someone won’t definitely get convicted, Donald Trump is being investigated for fraud by New...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
AOL Corp

'SNL' star Chloe Fineman calls Lauren Boebert a 'clown' after dis

Apparently, Rep. Lauren Boebert didn't find Saturday Night Live very funny. During the Dec. 11 cold open, Chloe Fineman and Cecily Strong took aim at Boebert and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, respectively, while holding semi-automatic rifles. "The government has been using this fake disease to strip us of our freedom....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Chris Cuomo Could Be Back On CNN Sooner Than You Think

Although CNN says it has indefinitely suspended host Chris Cuomo, the network’s own media reporter says the anchor could be back on air as early as next month. CNN suspended Cuomo on Monday after documents released by the New York attorney general’s office showed he was more deeply involved than previously known in helping his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy