Detroit Pistons at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Detroit Pistons (4-20) travel to Smoothie King Center Friday to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (7-20). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pistons at Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Pelicans have F Brandon Ingram set to play, and they’re 7-13 with him, 0-7 without him. They’re coming off an overtime loss to the Nuggets.

So far this season, the Pelicans are 11-16 against the spread. The Pistons are 12-12. With G Cade Cunningham starting to find his rhythm, this should be a great showing of young talent.

Pistons at Pelicans odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:15 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pistons +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Pelicans -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pistons +5.5 (-105) | Pelicans -5.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 210.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Pistons at Pelicans key injuries

Pistons

  • F Kelly Olynyk (knee) out

Pelicans

  • F Zion Williamson (foot) out

Pistons at Pelicans odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Pelicans 111, Pistons 106

PASS on the money line. There’s not a chance I’d bet on a 4-20 team to win on the road, and at the same time, thinking a 7-20 is a shoo-in victory at -250 isn’t worth it.

“LEAN” to the PISTONS +5.5 (-105) as these two teams are closer than a near 6-point difference. There’s only one team in the NBA that hasn’t covered as home favorites – and that’s the Pelicans.

They typically aren’t favorited. Even with Ingram, the Pelicans have the fourth-worst defensive rating and fourth-worst net rating. The Pistons are the better defensive team.

Over the last five games, the Pistons offense has improved. Their true shooting percentage, while still 25th in the league, is just under 55%. They’re starting to figure it out, and 6-6 ATS as road underdogs, I’d back them.

BET on the OVER 210.5 (-110) as both teams have been atrocious defensively over their last 5.

Both have a defensive rating over 113 over their last 5 games, and with each side being a relatively young team, I expect this to be a fast-paced game. On the season, both teams rank in the bottom 10 in turnover rate.

They hover around the middle of the pack in the league in pace, which isn’t too concerning as this matchup should produce a ton of points and have been awful defensively.

