Reconstruction of Route 30 Bypass a Herculean Task with a Price Tag Close to $1 Billion. Here’s the Timeline

Route 30 Bypass. Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News.

Drivers who are stuck in traffic on the Route 30 Bypass might be getting some relief, but it will not arrive soon and comes with a hefty budget, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

Planned road work, which could last for decades and cost hundreds of millions of dollars, envisions adding an extra lane in both directions to the always-busy four-lane highway.

The aim is to reduce the number of crashes, improve the structures and road geometry, increase capacity, and reduce congestion.

Plans for the reconstruction are split into a Western Project Area and an Eastern Project Area.

The former, scheduled to move to construction in 2026, would run from Route 10, through the Airport Road interchange, and end at the Route 82 interchange.

The latter, stretching from west of the Reeceville Road interchange to the Quarry Road/Business 30 interchange, is expected to begin construction as early as 2028.

The estimated price tags for each are formidable: $355 million for the western half; $460 million for its eastern counterpart.