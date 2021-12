Cryptocurrency exchange and wallet provider Blockchain.com is preparing to launch its own non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, the company said in a blog post on 2 December. According to the announcement, users can already sign up on a waiting list to receive access to the beta stage of Blockchain.com’s NFT marketplace, which will enable individuals to buy, sell, and hold NFTs. The company said its aim was to make the process of buying NFTs more straightforward and user friendly, which is why it will be adding NFT functionality directly to its crypto wallet. Blockchain.com said in its blog post:

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO