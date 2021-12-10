ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Podcast: Jets vs. Saints Preview

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets host the Saints this Sunday at the Meadowlands. Both teams enter the game struggling amidst disappointing seasons. On today’s podcast I preview the game. Preview podcasts this year have been mixed...

www.ganggreennation.com

#The Jets#Meadowlands#American Football#Saints Preview
NFL
Podcast
Football
Sports
canalstreetchronicles.com

CSC’s Fantasy Start/Sit, Saints vs. Jets

The Jets are one of the worst offenses in the league when fully healthy, and they won’t even be close to that this week. The Jets will be without their top two running backs and top two receivers on Sunday, as the options will be very limited for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets are ranked 27th against fantasy D/STs this year, and that was with their starters healthy. This should be a good game to get back on track for the Saints D/ST, who has not scored in double figures since Week 8. Despite this, the matchup makes them easily a top 5 play this week.
NFL
Newsday

Grading the Jets in NFL Week 14 vs. New Orleans Saints

The Jets were missing key players, but this was a troubling performance. The offense looked terrible. The Jets were held without a touchdown. They now haven’t gotten in the end zone in six consecutive quarters. Zach Wilson was off. He only completed 45.2 percent of his passes (19-for-42). He made a number of bad throws on short passes and he overthrew Jamison Crowder twice. But it wasn’t just Wilson. Ty Johnson dropped three passes. Keelan Cole dropped a pass. Receiver Denzel Mims was flagged on back-to-back plays when the Jets were deep in Saints’ territory and ended up settling for a field goal. The offense was a mess.
NFL
jetnation.com

No Surprises for Jets Inactives vs Saints

With kickoff roughly 90 minutes away, the Jets have announced today’s inactives against the New Orleans Saints. There were no surprises on the list with the biggest blows being running back Tevin Coleman and nickel cornerback Michael Carter II.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints vs. Jets Week 14 recap: Everything we know

The Jets finally received consistent production from a kicker in Week 14, but the scoring stopped there. New York failed to find the end zone against an equally-depleted Saints team, losing 30-9 at MetLife Stadium. The loss dropped the Jets to 3-10 on the season and officially eliminated them from postseason contention — not that anyone was dreaming of a late-season playoff push.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints vs. Jets Pregame Report - Week 14

Sunday sees the Saints (5-7) trying to put an end to their five-game skid, as they take on the Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. New Orleans sees their season in jeopardy, and desperately needs to notch a win to keep postseason Wild Card aspirations alive. Here's how you can keep up with all the action for the game, as well as some information you need to know ahead of kickoff.
NFL
FanSided

NOLA Saints: 3 best prop bets for week 14 vs Jets

The NOLA Saints hit the road for a date with the New York Jets. Let’s take a look at three of the best prop bets for this matchup. All odds are courtesy of WynnBET. 1. Alvin Kamara Rushing Yards (68.5) New Orleans couldn’t be happier to have Alvin Kamara...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints vs. Jets Odds, Prop Bets, and Prediction

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) travel to the northeast to square off against the New York Jets (3-9) in a must win game for Sean Payton's team. If the Saints should fall in an upset to the Jets, their postseason hopes would take a tremendous hit. Sports Illustrated's Sportsbook projects...
