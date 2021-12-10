Podcast: Jets vs. Saints Preview

The Jets are one of the worst offenses in the league when fully healthy, and they won’t even be close to that this week. The Jets will be without their top two running backs and top two receivers on Sunday, as the options will be very limited for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets are ranked 27th against fantasy D/STs this year, and that was with their starters healthy. This should be a good game to get back on track for the Saints D/ST, who has not scored in double figures since Week 8. Despite this, the matchup makes them easily a top 5 play this week.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO