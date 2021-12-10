ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legacy Emanuel monitoring entrance after shelter-in-place

By Sam Campbell
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Legacy Emanuel in North Portland is monitoring everyone entering the medical center after the hospital issued a shelter-in-place advisory Friday morning.

Legacy Emanuel is now operating on a Code Silver Secure status, a spokesperson with the hospital told KOIN 6 News. The cause for the shelter-in-place order is currently unclear.

KOIN 6 News is working to confirm more details.

This is a developing story.

