Legacy Emanuel monitoring entrance after shelter-in-place
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Legacy Emanuel in North Portland is monitoring everyone entering the medical center after the hospital issued a shelter-in-place advisory Friday morning.
Legacy Emanuel is now operating on a Code Silver Secure status, a spokesperson with the hospital told KOIN 6 News. The cause for the shelter-in-place order is currently unclear.
KOIN 6 News is working to confirm more details.
This is a developing story.
