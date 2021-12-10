ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Jussie Smollett verdict, more court cases await

By SARA BURNETT Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — A jury’s guilty verdict that Jussie Smollett faked a racist and...

Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
Radar Online.com

Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Declared Number 1 Amateur Boxer In Country

Jussie Smollett's accused attacker Abimbola Osundairo has scored another victory of a different sort of battle after the jury found him innocent during the actor's high-profile trial. Article continues below advertisement. According to a Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner, on Friday night, Osundairo won another match in the amateur boxing...
Times Daily

Jussie Smollett case in jurors' hands at Chicago trial

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday there is “overwhelming evidence” that Jussie Smollett lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime, while a defense attorney called the case a “house of cards” built on testimony from two liars.
The Independent

Black juror: Smollett's reaction to noose makes no sense

The only Black juror on the panel that convicted Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police said he couldn't get past what the actor did not do after he claimed attackers looped a noose around his neck: Rip it off and keep it off.If others saw the noose as Smollett's clumsy effort to portray his attackers as racist, Andre Hope saw much more.“As an African American person, I'm not putting that noose back on at all, " Andre Hope told WLS-TV. At trial, Smollett testified that after the attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019, he returned...
Daily Mail

Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
