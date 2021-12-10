After Jussie Smollett verdict, more court cases await

The only Black juror on the panel that convicted Jussie Smollett of lying to Chicago police said he couldn't get past what the actor did not do after he claimed attackers looped a noose around his neck: Rip it off and keep it off.If others saw the noose as Smollett's clumsy effort to portray his attackers as racist, Andre Hope saw much more.“As an African American person, I'm not putting that noose back on at all, " Andre Hope told WLS-TV. At trial, Smollett testified that after the attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019, he returned...

