After closing four months ago a local favorite restaurant is reopening in Hannibal this weekend. Drakes Steak & Ale is back and ready to serve you, and man oh man have they been missed. The restaurant, formally located in The Artium on 3rd Hote, was forced to close when they were noticed that the hotel would go in a different direction with their facility. They officially;y closed their doors in Quincy on September 4 but vowed that they would reopen soon, and they have kept their promise.

QUINCY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO