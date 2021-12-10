ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Breaking Moos: Pregnant cow may have been stolen from her Kennewick home

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDFxH_0dJcrhT900

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A three-year-old female cow is displaced somewhere in the Tri-Cities area after she was seemingly broken out of her home on the 3200-block of S Vancouver St on Friday morning.

According to an alert from the Kennewick Police Department, she is a Black Angus cow that weighs approx. 1,200 lbs. She is identifiable by the blue tags on each of her ears, and a metal tag in her right ear.

Authorities have reason to believe that someone, or maybe a group of people, broke a lock on a fence at the property on S Vancouver St. It remains possible that the suspects took the cow away using a trailer.

Kennewick police investigators located trailer tracks in the area and the lock was discovered broken nearby. That is the extent of their knowledge at this time, but KPD officers hope that sharp-eyed citizens can help bring this cow home.

If you have any information that may contribute to their search, you’re urged to contact KPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333. You can also get in touch with your local authorities by calling 9-1-1.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-cities, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Vancouver, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Icy Yakima roads lead to five morning collisions on I-82 and S.R. 97

YAKIMA, Wash. — Washington State Troopers investigated several crashes on Tuesday morning; most of which were caused by icy, freezing conditions on various Yakima County roadways. State Trooper Chris Thorson confirmed that WSP investigated five separate crashes on I-82 and S.R. 97 in Yakima County on December 14. Temperatures fell below freezing during the early morning, causing black ice to...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Kpd#The Kapp Kvew News
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla police officer assaulted during attempted warrant arrest

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A local police officer suffered minor injuries after a wanted 24-year-old man tried to escape the authorities who appeared at his front door. According to Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the Walla Walla Police Department, officers arrived at a residence on the 1000-block of W Chestnut St around 8:40 p.m. on December 9, 2021. They made contact with the suspect—Stephen Cleveland (24)—who tried to enter a nearby residence and ignore police commands.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Place
Vancouver, CA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

UPDATE: Police find missing Lewiston girl, 36-year-old suspect in custody

UPDATE 6:56 p.m. on 12/7/21: The man at the center of an AMBER Alert is in custody. Washington State Patrol said on Tuesday the teen who he was with is okay. WSP said a caller reported seeing the Chevy Trailblaze that matched the description of the one in the AMBER Alert at Highway 27 and Pines Road near Valley Way. Troopers found the SUV near Trent and Pines. They said they tried to make a traffic stop but the SUV drove off.
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Firefighters called to fire at Double Dragon restaurant in Kennewick

UPDATE (9:26 a.m.) — Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael provided more information on the early morning fire at the Double Dragon restaurant on Tuesday. Chief Michael says fire crews from the region responded to the restaurant around 3:20 a.m. for a report of a commercial fire. Firefighters quickly noticed fire coming from a vent on the roof, according to Chief...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
1K+
Followers
384
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy