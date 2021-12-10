17 incredible ride-on toys to help you win Christmas

From unicorns to Vespas, there's a lot of variety in today's ride-on toys. Ponycycle / Kid Trax / Power Wheels

It’s always nice to have one big show-stopping gift under the tree come holiday season. This year, we’re loving the idea of putting a children’s ride-on toy on Santa’s list. They’re cute, fun and will give your kid hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of enjoyment. Also, they’re so true-to-life now that you’ll be jealous you’re not tooling around town in your own mini Mercedes Benz.

Whether it’s a tractor, a pony or a miniature Lamborghini, kids’ ride-ons have come a long way in the past few years. Here’s our guide to all the best-rated and most charming ride-on cars, trucks and toys this holiday season.

1. Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor

Help them haul their gardening tools. Peg Perego

If you’ve got a future farmer on your hands or just a lover of big equipment, consider Peg Perego’s John Deere tractor, which comes with its own toting trailer. It’s an Amazon user favorite, drawing an average 4.8 stars with over 7,000 reviews, which is pretty nuts. It’s just like a real tractor, too—save the dangerous blade: It goes in two speeds and reverse, gets great traction on all kinds of terrain, has a working FM radio and even has an adjustable seat with flip-up armrests for all those hours your kiddo will spend tooling around the farm.

Get a Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor at Amazon for $248.39

2. PonyCycle Ride-on Unicorn

Let your little one live out their unicorn fantasies. Ponycycle

If your kid’s more of a horse kid than a farmhand, consider PonyCycle’s ride-on unicorn, which actually uses no batteries or electricity. Instead, it’s kid-powered. Kids make the unicorn move by bouncing up and down, while also steering the animal anywhere they want to go. The wheels don’t roll backwards, and the toy can be used indoors and out, which is great if you live somewhere that gets a little chilly in the winter.

Get a PonyCycle Ride-On Unicorn at Amazon starting at $229

3. Rideamals Blue’s Clues Ride-On Toy

Find clues with Blue. Rideamals

Got a Blue’s Clues viewer in the house? Check out Rideamals’ ride-on Blue, which is designed with littler riders in mind. It maxes out at 1.5 MPH, has a push-button drive system, and actually isn’t just for riding: Kids can also pet or share a snack with Blue, who comes with a carrot, a strawberry and a “sometimes food” cookie. It’s easily rechargeable, and even makes 20 different sounds based on how your kid is interacting with the toy.

Get a Ridemals Blue’s Clues Ride-On Toy at Walmart for $79

4. Peg Perego John Deere Gator

There's room for two on this John Deere. Peg Perego

If your kid likes tooling around in the woods or the yard on your four-wheeler, consider picking them up a rough little cart of their own this Christmas. Peg Perego’s John Deere Gator looks just like the real deal. Outfitted in authentic Realtree camo, the Gator has a large dump bed, a tailgate that opens, adjustable seats and a two-speed shifter. It’s got a sweet looking front brush guard and—lest they not have anywhere to put their sippy cup—it even comes with a cup holder. Walmart buyers like it, too, giving it an average of 4.1 stars with over 800 ratings.

Get a Peg Perego John Deere Gator from Walmart for $398

5. Kidzone Electric Bumper Car

Bring the bumper cars home. Kidzone

Part fun tool-around vehicle, part bumper car, Kidzone’s entry into this list is an Amazon user favorite. It comes in a myriad of colors, which is great if you’re dealing with multiple kiddos, and can spin a full 360 degrees. Amazon users rave about its remote control, which means kids can either control it themselves using the car’s joystick or—especially if your kid is little—you can control the action yourself.

Get a Kidzone Electric Bumper Car at Amazon starting at $189.96

6. Rock Wheels Licensed Bentley Ride-On Car

This may be the only Bentley in your driveway. Rock Wheels

An honest to God miniature Bentley, this little ride also comes with a remote control as well as a fully functioning set of pedals your bigger kid can use. It comes in four swaggy colors, has a light-up display and working headlights and even has functional scissor doors. Best of all: It has an MP3 plugin with volume control, a USB interface, and an SD card slot, so your kid can pump their favorite tunes while they’re tooling around the cul-de-sac.

Get a Rock Wheels Bentley Ride-On at Amazon for $219.99

7. Power Wheels Disney/Pixar Toy Story Jeep

Yes, there's a "Frozen" version of this Jeep as well. Power Wheels

Calling all space rangers: Woody and Buzz want you to check out Power Wheels’ Toy Story Jeep. With decals featuring all their favorite characters from the movies, this car also has a pretend radio that plays real character phrases, as well as driving sounds. The doors open and close, and it drives on both hard surfaces and grass. Over 300 Amazon users have given it an average 4.6 stars, saying it’s sturdy, easy to assemble, and has a long-lasting battery. And don’t worry: If your kids aren’t into Toy Story , there’s a Frozen version too.

Get a Power Wheels Toy Story Jeep at Amazon for $229

8. Best Choice Products Ride-On truck

Expect off-roading in this mini truck. Best Choice Products

Another Amazon user favorite, Best Choice Products’ truck looks just like a souped up Jeep. Its 12-volt battery runs for up to two hours on a charge, and it has four-wheel drive so your kiddos can conquer multiple terrains. It’s also got seatbelts, which seem like a must with this thing.

Amazon users have given it an average 4.5 stars with almost 9,000 ratings, saying it’s even easy to modify, if you want to throw a five point harness on or maybe some different lights. One five-star reviewer described their experience with the truck, saying, “My 2-year-old and I have put this machine to the test. It's ran through tall grass, up and down hills, and all over the countryside… Overall, this machine has seen dozens of hours of use in lots of different conditions, many of which it was probably not designed nor intended to endure, and has performed admirably.”

Get a Best Choice Products ride-on truck at Amazon for $309.99

9. Kid Trax USPS Mail Truck ride-on toy

Make the stop to the mailbox an event. Kid Trax

This little car will have the whole neighborhood stopping to take pictures. If your kid loves to chat up the mail carrier or just likes to play careers, check out the Kid Trax USPS ride-on postal truck. Remarkably true to life, the truck comes with its own mailbox and plastic envelopes, as well as a mail slot, opening rear door, working headlights and horn. It also has a working FM radio and an MP3 player input, as well as real side-view mirrors. Now all you’ll need is a mail carrier outfit.

Get a KidTrax mail truck at Amazon for $229.99

10. Kid Trax Spider-Man ATV

Spidey Sense not needed. Kid Trax

For the burgeoning Marvel fan, there’s the Kid Trax Spider-Man ATV, which is perfect for thwarting villains all over town. It’s got cool Spider-Man styling, rubber traction tires and a top speed of 5 MPH. Its 12-volt battery recharges at any wall plug, and the ATV can hold up to 95 pounds of kiddo at a time. Amazon users note that assembly can be a bit of a challenge, but once you put in the work to put it together, it will feel totally worth it.

Get a Kid Trax Spider-Man ATV from Amazon for $305.95

11. Value Box ride-on remote control truck

For the kid craving a new ride. Value Box

A slightly more affordable option, Value Box’s truck has Hummer-like styling and comes in four cool colors, including cotton candy pink. Parents can control the truck with a remote control, or kids can use the foot pedal and steering wheel. It’s got seat belts, a built-in aux jack and even some pre-programmed music. If you’re just getting into the ride-on market or are looking for something that a toddler can grow with, this could be a good option.

Get a Value Box ride-on remote control truck at Amazon starting at $159.99

12. Kid Trax Minnie Mouse Vespa

A polka dot Vespa for the Minnie Mouse fan. Kid Trax

The cutest little tiny Vespa, Kid Trax’s ride-on even has a polka-dotted Minnie Mouse twist. It holds one Disney-loving rider, plays horn and engine sound effects and has some under-seat storage for toys, snacks or whatever rocks they found at the playground that day. Unlike a real Vespa, this mini Minnie Vespa uses a foot pedal to accelerate and won’t require your kid to have an impeccable sense of balance.

Get a Kid Trax Minnie Mouse Vespa at Amazon for $154.39

13. A Lamborghini, a Range Rover and a Beetle

These licensed models come in all sorts of colors. Best Choice Products / Kidzone / Tobbi

There are a ton of lifelike ride-on versions of real cars out there, but we’re just going to highlight three here. First, you’ve got to respect the hubris and flair of Kidzone’s licensed Lamborghini, which comes with scissor doors, is available in eight eye-popping colors and looks just like the real thing. This toy’s for the kid who wants to stand out.

For someone looking for a more dependable but still very swaggy ride, there’s Best Choice Products’ licensed Land Rover, which can hold two kids at a time. It’s got space under the hood for storing toys, games and groceries, as well as a sturdy four-wheel suspension.

Lastly, if your kid’s looking for something real and really cute, there’s Tobbi’s licensed VW Beetle. The doors lock, and the car even has its own multimedia panel. One satisfied Amazon user called it a “must buy” for grandparents, writing in their review that, “This car is the only thing my grandson goes to bed thinking about and wakes up each morning wanting to ride!”

14. Rollplay Steam Train ride-on

All aboard! Rollplay

If choo-choos make your kiddo go “woo woo,” then you might want to consider Rollplay’s steam train ride-on. It drives on its own track, meaning it’s great for indoor play and has a very safe one mile per hour maximum speed. It makes whistle and chugging sounds when your kid presses a button and even releases real steam. It’s also got a fully detachable caboose, which is great for all of your kids’ special treasures. With a maximum weight capacity of 45 pounds, this train is probably best for little ones who are just entering the ride-on marketplace.

Get Rollplay’s Steam Train ride-on at Amazon for $117.89

15. Disney Princess Royal Horse and Carriage

Let your little princess lead the royal procession. Huffy

An adorable and very pink ride-on toy from Disney, this princess-friendly carriage comes with its own galloping horse. The horse glides on casters, and whinnies and neighs as your little princess turns the wheel inside the carriage, which boasts a glove box, cup holder and doors that open and close. The horse’s mane and tail can be combed and styled and the carriage’s EZ Build assembly requires no tools, which is something all less-than-handy parents can appreciate.

Get a Disney Princess Royal Horse And Carriage ride-on at Walmart for $149

16. Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper ride-on

Ditch the Dream House and hit the road. Power Wheels

Another explosion of pink, Power Wheels’ Barbie Dream Camper is perfect for the kid who loves to entertain. The back of the camper opens to reveal a kitchen stuffed with play food, as well as a pretend campfire and a fold-out “grill.” The camper’s sound system plays three prerecorded songs, as well as pretend GPS directions voiced by Barbie. It seats two kids, which is great, and can be kid-controlled or parent-controlled using a remote control. Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!

Get a Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper ride-on from Walmart for $498

17. Kids’ Chopper ride-on motorcycle

Other motorists better back off. Lil Rider

Is Junior born to be wild? Does your mini-me love the wind from the open rode in their lovely locks? Check out Lil’ Rider’s kid-friendly chopper ride-on, which looks just like the real thing, right down to the flame decals and chopper style handlebars. It makes plenty of growling sound effects and boasts working headlights and is light enough to be picked up by mom or dad and carried elsewhere in the house. Best of all: This chopper has a maximum speed of three miles an hour, making this one motorcycle you’ll never have to worry about them riding.

Get a kids chopper at Amazon for $118.15

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 17 incredible ride-on toys to help you win Christmas