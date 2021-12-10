ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Kellie Harper is hopeful she'll have clearer picture next week on Rae Burrell's return

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

It's been four weeks since an official update has been given on Tennessee senior starter Rae Burrell.

Before Tennessee faced Central Florida on Nov. 12, Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said Burrell had not sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but the timetable for her return was – and remains – indefinite. However, Harper hopes to have "a clearer picture" on what is next for Burrell next week, she told Knox News on Friday.

"We met this week, we're still trying to figure out kind of what's next for her," Harper said. "She's got another appointment this week. So I'm hopeful that maybe next week we'll have a little bit clearer picture on where we want to go, where she wants to go with this and what we can do. I know I'm being vague, but unfortunately I literally I don't have the info. This has been an unusual one."

Harper knows firsthand how difficult it can be to stay engaged with the team when injured, from both a player's and coach's standpoint. She tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee as a sophomore in October but returned later that season to help the Lady Vols win a national championship.

"You just feel so removed, because you're not right in the battle, so to speak, with with your teammates," Harper said. "So I think for her, she's been a great cheerleader for them. During the games and practices. I think she's been really positive with them

Harper said Burrell has been as involved in practices as possible, whether it's participating in passing drills or talking younger players through things on the sidelines.

"When you're injured, you have to be intentional about finding those avenues, otherwise, you can start floating. And that's where Rae is right at right now. She's really trying to be intentional about how she can help this team."

Burrell has progressed past the need for crutches for a few weeks, and was shooting before the Virginia Tech game on Dec. 5, draining four 3-pointers in a row.

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women's athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @ corahalll .

