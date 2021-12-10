ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Unvaccinated Oak Ridge National Lab workers will return to work Monday

By Vincent Gabrielle, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Unvaccinated workers on mandatory unpaid leave from Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been asked to return to work Monday after the lab's managing contractor had to suspend its COVID-19 policies.

UT-Battelle suspended its rule after enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors was blocked in federal court.

The lab will use other safety measures, like masking and testing, for the 90 returning workers, UT-Battelle spokesperson Morgan McCorkle wrote in an email to Knox News.

The unvaccinated workers have been on unpaid leave since Nov. 1 as an accommodation for their religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine. When they return to work Monday, they will have been on leave for 42 days.

The workers filed a federal class action lawsuit against UT-Battelle, saying that the vaccine mandate violated the Civil Rights act and the Americans With Disabilities Act in October.

The change is part of a legal challenge brought by the attorneys general of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio as they fight the Biden administration's executive orders mandating vaccines for federal contractors. The block applies to three states: Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

Employers are no longer allowed to seek exemptions to Tennessee's prohibitions on vaccine mandates and mask requirements. This means UT-Battelle cannot enforce a vaccine mandate under federal or state law.

"To comply with the federal court and the state's suspension of it's COVID-19 exemptions, UT-Battelle has suspended enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff," McCorkle wrote. "The staff members who were on unpaid leave as an accommodation have been notified that they should prepare to return to work by Dec. 13."

