PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are expected to release more information about a string of armed robberies in upscale neighborhoods Monday. One of the victims had his Rolex watch stolen on his wedding night. Authorities confirmed to CBS3’s Joe Holden that all of the robberies, including a Friday night incident caught on camera, are connected. The group of robbers has been looking for opportunities to take advantage of innocent people and we are finding out it doesn’t matter if you are alone or in a group. DEVELOPING— Phila. Police investigators tell me the same armed robbers are responsible for 10 holdups since...

