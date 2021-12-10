ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full share on World Series champion Braves worth $397,391

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
Braves Duvall Baseball FILE - Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits a grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves tendered a contract to slugger Adam Duvall, ensuring the National League RBI leader returns to the World Series-winning club for another season. The tendering of Duvall by the Tuesday night, Nov. 30, deadline was among a flurry of moves for the Braves. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (John Bazemore)

NEW YORK — (AP) — A full postseason share on the World Series champion Atlanta Braves totaled $397,391 from a record player pool of $90.47 million.

The Braves split $32.57 million into 66 full shares, 14.25 partial shares and 38 cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The amount of the winners' share was the third-highest behind $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and $416,838 for Boston in 2018.

A full share for the AL champion Astros came to $258,373. Houston divided $21.71 million into 67 full shares, 16.59 partial shares and three cash awards.

The players’ pool broke the previous mark of $88 million in 2018.

Full shares this year were worth $137,644 for Boston, $112,701 for the Dodgers, $43,729 for the Chicago White Sox, $38,336 for San Francisco, $33,973 for Tampa Bay, $27,561 for Milwaukee, $17,048 for St. Louis and $15,928 for the New York Yankees.

The pool includes 50% of the gate receipts from the two wild card games and 60% each from the first three games of each Division Series and the first four games of each League Championship Series and the World Series.

Major League Baseball never announced 2020 postseason shares following a postseason in which most games were played without fans because of the pandemic and limited crowds were allowed for NL Championship Series and World Series games in Arlington, Texas.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

