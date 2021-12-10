ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Marathon looking for hundreds of volunteers ahead of January 2022 race

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayNph_0dJcq9hb00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Marathon is set to return next month, but organizers need about 300 volunteers to help with the event.

Opportunities range from helping with the expo set-up to course monitoring, information booth assistance, and work aid stations.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2022, and this year’s courses are expected to be better than ever.

While some changes are being made, it will feature classic locations like the Citadel, Ashley River, King Street, and Park Circle.

The Charleston Marathon is an annual fundraiser for Engaging Creative Minds. Proceeds from the race provide art experiences in local schools.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event, please sign up by clicking this link .

“Groups singing up more than 20 volunteers receive stipends for their organizations,” said race organizers.

If you are interested in running, you can now register for the full, half, or 5K by clicking here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Annual boat parade celebrates 40 years in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) It’s a Lowcountry tradition that has been around for four decades. The Charleston Holiday Boat Parade is always a hit, whether you’ve been before, or this is your first time. “We wanted to see the boat parade,” first-time attendee Shanna Strickland said. “We just moved here and we thought that would […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

5 places to get hot cocoa in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- ‘Tis the season to cozy up with a warm beverage, and what could be better than a cup of rich, delicious hot cocoa. Whether you like it traditional, spiked, with marshmallows, or whipped cream, here are 5 places to get your hot cocoa fix this holiday season: Holiday Festival of Lights- James […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dominion Energy, Audubon South Carolina collaborate to install wildlife tracking towers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Dominion Energy and Audubon Energy announce the installation of two Motus wildlife tracking towers in the Midlands and Lowcountry areas. The tower installations are to support migratory bird research and protection throughout the state. “Migratory birds face threats during all stages of the annual cycle, and these threats are […]
ECONOMY
WCBD Count on 2

Former Washington wide receiver, Charleston native gives away bikes at St. John’s High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Washington Football Team wide receiver Charlie Brown paid his alma mater with a special visit on Saturday. Brown hosted an annual bike giveaway at St. John’s High School for underprivileged children in the John’s Island and Greater Charleston area. “It’s the greatest time of the year, Christmas, and [I] just […]
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Half Marathon#Charity#Engaging Creative Minds#Groups#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Final numbers show how many North Charleston fire, police personnel received COVID-19 vaccines or left their jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston shared its final numbers of first responders who either left the city or received the COVID-19 vaccine by the city’s extended mandate deadline. They said 275 sworn police officers received the vaccine (fully vaccinated), while 16 were terminated and 15 resigned from the agency. City […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV unveils special commemorative license plate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) unveiled a special license plate available to motorists. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the 250th Anniversary Revolutionary War plate will be available to all South Carolina vehicle and motorcycle owners. “The 250 Commission’s mission is […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Famous actors from South Carolina

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy