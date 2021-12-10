Charleston Marathon looking for hundreds of volunteers ahead of January 2022 race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Marathon is set to return next month, but organizers need about 300 volunteers to help with the event.

Opportunities range from helping with the expo set-up to course monitoring, information booth assistance, and work aid stations.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2022, and this year’s courses are expected to be better than ever.

While some changes are being made, it will feature classic locations like the Citadel, Ashley River, King Street, and Park Circle.

The Charleston Marathon is an annual fundraiser for Engaging Creative Minds. Proceeds from the race provide art experiences in local schools.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event, please sign up by clicking this link .

“Groups singing up more than 20 volunteers receive stipends for their organizations,” said race organizers.

If you are interested in running, you can now register for the full, half, or 5K by clicking here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.