The Memphis Grizzlies have added guard Desmond Bane (foot soreness) to their injury report as questionable for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bane is a late addition to the injury report, so his status for tonight's game should be viewed as being up in the air. The Grizzlies are already without Ja Morant, who is in the health and safety protocols, meaning De'Anthony Melton could be in line for an expanded role, or even a spot in the starting five.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO