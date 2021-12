Jessie J is opening up even further after revealing last month that she suffered a miscarriage just hours before she was set to appear on stage in Los Angeles. “I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told,” she captioned a post on Thursday morning, alongside a video of her singing in front of an audience. “I reacted in work mode. It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time. ‘The show must go on’ mentality reacted before the human in me did.”

