The Early Signing Period is only two days away and the last weekend of official visits is in the books. Here is all the latest news and rumors heading into Wednesday:. Dan Lanning’s move from Georgia defensive coordinator to Oregon’s coach “changes absolutely nothing,” according to a source close to the five-star defensive tackle from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. The Bulldogs landed two commitments from Alexander actually through this cycle as he committed, decommitted and recommitted and there looks to be no drama down the stretch.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO