ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

From Slim-Fits to Comfy Casual! See Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution Since Dating Pete Davidson

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyCEZ_0dJcoKyF00
Shutterstock (2)

Changes? Kim Kardashian’s personal sense of style appears to have evolved since she began dating Pete Davidson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live star began dating in October after Kim hosted SNL on October 9.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” a source revealed to In Touch at the time. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”

The duo went on a handful of outings throughout the month. They were first spotted together on a roller-coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm on October 29, then enjoyed a quiet dinner in Pete’s native Staten Island four days later. Two weeks later, they confirmed their relationship when they were seen holding hands out in Palm Springs, California.

Although Kim stays true to her own style, she has noticeably been wearing more casual, comfortable clothing as her romance with the King of Staten Island actor heats up. However, she returned to her usual red-carpet worthy attire preferences at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

As the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, Kim commented on her involvement in the fashion world.

“I am honestly so humbled to be here,” the Skims founder said in her speech on December 7. “I’m humbled every single day that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t. I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist. So, the fact that I am winning a Fashion Icon Award is like a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

Kim even gave her estranged husband, Kanye West, a sweet shout-out. “Thank you to Kanye for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people.”

The KKW Beauty mogul isn’t afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to her sense of style. Her 2021 Met Gala look both confused and excited viewers, as she walked in an all-black ensemble that completely covered her face.

The entrepreneur’s brand is also a game changer for the industry, as Skims concentrates on “setting new standards by providing solutions for every body,” the company’s website reads. “From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future.”

Kim isn’t afraid to evolve with the times through her fashion choices but spending time with Pete could also be influencing her picks.

Scroll through the gallery to see Kim’s style evolution since she began dating Pete.

Comments / 7

Groton Chick
2d ago

that's right... she can't stand the attention Kourtney is getting so she gotta try and get 1 better with a Casper , he looks like he's on drugs!!! shame on kk trying to take the spot light away from her sister .. I'd rather Kourtney than Kim anyday!!!!! they have always picked on her . you go Kourtney you deserve to be happy 😊 😃 😀

Reply
2
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship: Report

For the past few weeks, the world has been eagerly waiting to find out if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are, in fact, dating, or if they were just participating in a fun little fling. The two stars have run in the same circle for awhile now, and first got close while KKW was hosting Saturday Night Live.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Elle

Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Daughter North West On Thanksgiving

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West debuted their shared TikTok account, @kimandnorth, and they already have over 300k followers and more than 1.5 million likes. “No bio yet,” reads the bio. The first of 24 posts (so far) is of the gal's “spa day” where...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Kim And Kanye#Casual Attire#Knott S Scary Farm#People S Choice Awards#Kkw
Bossip

Pete Davidson Reveals Alleged 'Hickey' After Dinner With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson can’t keep their hands or mouths to themselves, it appears. The beaming new couple was spotted after they stepped out for a romantic date night and Pete appeared to be sporting a bright, red hickey on his neck. The love bite was seen after Kim and Pete dined at the fancy Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday night, Daily Mail reports.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Take Photos With Fan On Breakfast Date At The Beverly Hills Hotel

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a morning breakfast date at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, and happily took selfies with a music journalist!. Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted on yet another date! The SKIMS founder and Saturday Night Live actor enjoyed a ritzy breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Nov. 27 — just two days after Thanksgiving. While paparazzi didn’t seem to catch the new couple heading into the iconic Los Angeles spot, music journalist Paul Barewijk recognized the two and asked for a selfie.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy