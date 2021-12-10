ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, arriving at the courthouse surrounded by media for the start of Maxwell's trial New York, to a rare volcanic eruption that scientists from around the world are studying in La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, to U.S. born Black artist Josephine Baker posthumously receiving France's highest honor as she is inducted into the Pantheon, in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
PHOTOGRAPHY
soundsandcolours.com

Top iGaming Trends in Latin America

Although you may not be familiar with the term iGaming, you almost certainly have encountered the genre at some point. To put it simply, iGaming encompasses online games that have a betting component. However, video games and fantasy sports also fall under the iGaming banner. And believe it or not, the global iGaming industry is worth billions of dollars and is expanding rapidly.
GAMBLING
vcpost.com

Overview Of Cryptocurrency in Latin America

Latin America shocked the entire world by declaring cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as legal tender even after severe economic traps in their regions. The ease in taxation policy toward cryptocurrency is one of the few steps the government takes to support this form of tender. The peer-to-peer technology enables us free...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Ap#Associated Press
Variety

‘Prayers for the Stolen’ Leads Latin American Hopefuls at Oscars

Latin America has submitted 15 contenders in the Academy Awards’ international feature category this time, not quite as big a haul as last year’s tally of 18. Leading the hopefuls is Mexico’s “Prayers for the Stolen,” the fiction debut of Tatiana Huezo, one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch in 2022. Her tale follows three girls as they come of age in a remote village afflicted by the drug trade and human trafficking. The Cannes Un Certain Regard winner is now streaming on Netflix, which is putting all its promotional heft behind it. The film’s producers are Jim Stark (“Coffee and...
MOVIES
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain.com acquires SeSocio to cement presence in Latin America

Major cryptocurrency wallet and data service Blockchain.com is expanding in Latin America by acquiring SeSocio, a major crypto company based in Argentina. One of the biggest investment platforms in Latin America, SeSocio will now merge with Blockchain.com to help them scale operations across the region, the firm announced officially on Nov. 30.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Mexico City
HOLAUSA

Vicente Fernández: Who is who in the Fernández dynasty?

Vicente Fernández was born on February 17th, 1940, in Huentitan El Alto, Jalisco, where he’s known as “El Charro de Huentitan.” He was the son of Ramón Fernández Barba, a rancher, and Paula Gómez. In 1963, when his career as a singer started to pick up in Mexico, “Chente,” as he was known to his fans and followers, married María del Refugio Abarca. Their marriage resulted in the dynasty of the Fernández.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Biden, let Haitians save their own country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — On the streets of Port-au-Prince in February, demonstrators demanded that the Haitian president, Jovenel Moïse, step down because he had overstayed his elected term. His administration had dissolved Parliament after failing to hold elections, and he had illegally packed the judiciary and electoral commissions. Armed gangs, acting with his support, massacred protesters and terrorized poor and powerless citizens. Government agencies were a shambles, as they have been for years.
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy