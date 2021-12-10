Wawa Debuts Beverage Vehicle to Thank Local Healthcare Workers

Image via Wawa.

Local healthcare workers will now have their “Gotta Have a Wawa” urges satisfied more quickly with a Wawa vehicle on site ready to serve up to 500 cups of hot beverages at a time.

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation debuted the “Wawa in Your Community” vehicle this week. Wawa’s famed coffee , as well as hot chocolate, are included in the hot beverages of choice.

The Community Care vehicle was donated to thank healthcare heroes at an institution “near and dear to Wawa’s heart,” stated Wawa.

Wawa says they are proud to provide healthcare workers with a warm cup of coffee and heartfelt appreciation in the midst of nearby Delaware County’s Riddle Hospital’s Campus Transformation Project, which is in part supported by The Wawa Foundation.

“As a company committed to serving its community, the Community Care Vehicle is another way for Wawa to provide support to National charity partners, at community events, and serve as a resource during times of crisis,” said Liz Simeone, Community Care and Foundation Manager at Wawa.

“The vehicle will provide The Wawa Foundation and Community Care team a quick and efficient way to brew coffee offsite from a store location and have a presence at hundreds of community events throughout its operating area,” she says.