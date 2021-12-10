ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Troopers Arrest Lewes Man for Aggravated Menacing- Lewes

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Lewes- Delaware State Police have charged Tashawn D. Gantt , 20, of Lewes with aggravated menacing and related charges after an incident Thursday morning.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2021, at approximately 7:23 a.m., when troopers responded to Red Mill Inn located at 16218 Coastal Highway, Lewes, in reference to an aggravated menacing incident. The investigation determined Gantt had a verbal altercation with a 25-year-old male acquaintance, and a 40-year-old female acquaintance. During the argument, Gantt displayed a loaded handgun, and pointed it at both victims. Gantt fled the scene on foot after learning the police were contacted. Troopers responded to the scene and located Gantt in the parking lot of Red Mill Inn and took him into custody without incident. Troopers canvassed the area and discovered a backpack containing the firearm utilized in the incident behind a fence bordering the motel property.  There were three juveniles present during the incident, all of whom sheltered in a bathroom.

Gantt was transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Aggravated Menacing – Displaying What Appears to be a Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering 1st x2 (Felony)
  • Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)
  • Endangering Welfare of a Child x3

Gantt was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $53,000 secured bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461).  You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Corporal Amina Ali

Released: 121021 1345

