ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Patrick Graham: Justin Herbert a Big Ben-Patrick Mahomes hybrid

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOONs_0dJcn9JI00

When the New York Giants square off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, their toughest challenge will be stopping quarterback Justin Herbert.

The 23-year-old Herbert leads the AFC in touchdown passes (27) and is quickly establishing himself as one of the best in football. He has elite arm talent and is big enough to make bringing him down difficult.

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham likens him to a hybrid of Patrick Mahomes and Ben Roethlisberger.

“I would say size-wise probably in terms of height and stuff, it’s like Ben (Roethlisberger) when you’re dealing with Ben. In terms of arm talent, probably like him, (Patrick) Mahomes,” Graham told reporters on Thursday. “Those guys that can just throw the ball a mile and he throws it on a rope and pretty accurate.”

That is one heck of a compliment.

So, how do the Giants stop (or slow down) someone as dynamic as Herbert? And how do they do it on the road in front of rowdy fans?

“The key is, and I think a lot of defensive coaches think like this . . . keep pressure on them the whole game,” Graham said.

That’s easier said than done for this Giants defense, which has only gotten short bursts of success out of their pass rushers. Compounding matters, the Chargers often go for it on fourth down. That will potentially make this game a little longer and a little tougher for Graham’s unit.

“You have to be mindful. You have to be mindful. You have to be mindful on second down too because you don’t know when they’re going to sprinkle in the tempo. I would say there’s a few situations where they like it the most,” Graham added.

“They get a big play first-and-10 within a series and boom, tempo. Sometimes to keep you out of your exotics on third down, they’ll go from second to third down, which is a good strategy right there. You’ve got to prepare for that, so whether it’s from third to fourth down, the key is for me as the coordinator, us as coaches, is to have calls that fit the situation. Potentially, you might have a longer list of calls, but really all the same calls, but like you’ve got to do it out of different groupings. You’ve just got to be aware of that.”

Graham has faced several big challenges over the past two seasons and his defense has answered the bell more times than not. Can they do it again on Sunday against Herbert & Co.?

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Brady Quinn offers bold take on future of Pittsburgh Steelers

Brady Quinn has the plan to fix the Pittsburgh Steelers. As the proud franchise looks towards the future, a successor to Ben Roethlisberger is needed. Luckily, the former Notre Dame quarterback turned FOX Sports analyst offered the franchise some free insight. “They’ve been trying to subtly or softly find a...
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Landing Spots For Jameis Winston In 2022

Quarterback Jameis Winston is due to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Winston, 27, underwent surgery in November on his left knee to repair a torn ACL and managed MCL. Prior to Winston’s injury, he led the New Orleans Saints to a 5-2 record, throwing for 14 touchdowns and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
National football post

Justin Herbert leads Chargers past Giants

Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes and Austin Ekeler ran for a score as the Los Angeles Chargers earned a 37-21 victory Sunday over the visiting New York Giants to win consecutive games for the first time since early October. Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and Jared Cook caught touchdown passes...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Ben#American Football#The New York Giants#The Los Angeles Chargers#Afc
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

Here’s a warning to the rest of the National Football League: don’t do anything to fire up Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield prior to kickoff against the Chiefs. Las Vegas’ entire team stood on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Ravens Announce Decision On Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday an official decision for starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for the rest of the game. Jackson has been officially ruled OUT. The Ravens quarterback left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an apparent ankle injury. Jackson had to be carted off the field and into the locker room.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime. Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy