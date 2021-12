The University of South Carolina’s board of trustees will meet Monday after the school’s preferred candidate for president backed out over the weekend. The board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the USC Alumni Center’s Floyd Boardroom. The only two items on the agenda are acknowledging recommendations for presidential search candidates from the university’s search committee and “authorization of chair and vice chair to schedule further steps in presidential search,” according to the meeting agenda. The board may also meet in executive session, a closed-door session in which board members are allowed to discuss certain items but not take votes.

