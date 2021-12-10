Giants select Devin Lloyd, Tyler Linderbaum in latest Draft Wire mock

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 6 and No. 7 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft. By the time April rolls around, those picks could be even higher based on the current trajectory of things.

But who will be making those picks for the Giants? A new general manager seems like a foregone conclusion. And what about quarterback Daniel Jones? Will they stick with him?

Several questions must be answered in the coming months but one thing will remain absolutely certain: No matter what happens, the Giants will have to address their offensive line, edge rush and linebacker situations this offseason.

With that in mind Luke Easterling of Draft Wire had the Giants addressing two of those positions in his latest mock draft.

With pick No. 6 overall, Big Blue selects Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

This defensive line is stellar, but the second level could use some help. Linebackers with the kind of size, athleticism and instincts that Lloyd brings to the table don’t come around every draft class, so the Giants would be wise to snatch him up here.

With the very next pick, the Giants select a familiar name in Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum.

Much like the Jets, the Giants follow up a defensive playmaker with a stud blocker on offense. It’s rare to see a center prospect worthy of top-10 consideration, but Linderbaum is absolutely that level of player. This offensive line desperately needs a tone-setter like him.

These back-to-back picks would go a long way in helping the Giants on both sides of the ball, but it doesn’t fix their issues along the edge or at right tackle. Arguably, those are two more pressing concerns. Still, Lloyd and Linderbaum are talented players who could start on Day 1. It would be hard to get mad at that.